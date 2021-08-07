Cancel
Politics

Albany County sheriff on Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo
New York City, NY
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to 'get drunk,' ride motorcycle 'into the mountains' with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
New York City, NY

Pelosi Statement on Governor Andrew Cuomo

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the conclusion of the investigation by the New York Attorney General into the allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew Cuomo:. “Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed.
New York City, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Here's the One Reason Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Can Not Survive

It's all over for Governor Andrew Cuomo and what a fall from grace. Last year at this time New York's Governor was enjoying approval ratings in the upper 70s and 80s. He was America's star governor during the pandemic. Ten-months ago he released a celebratory book touting defeat of COVID-19, even though the worst was yet to come in the winter. Now, the son of Mario is up against a wall after creepy allegations of sexual impropriety.
Politics

Chris Cuomo's in-laws attend fundraiser of Andrew's GOP rival Lee Zeldin

It’s not just leading Democrats who are distancing themselves from an embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it’s also his in-laws. Rainer and Regina Greeven, Chris Cuomo’s father and mother in-law, attended a fundraiser for Congressman Lee Zeldin, a Long Island Republican who is looking to unseat Gov. Cuomo in the 2022 gubernatorial race, according to Newsweek.
Politics
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
Politics

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
Politics
The Independent

History is on Andrew Cuomo's side and he knows it

Not very long ago, when allegations of serial sexual harassment began to pile up against New York state governor Andrew Cuomo (compounded with emerging scandals related to his handling of the pandemic), some very intelligent people and professional political pundits suggested that the disgrace might be great enough to induce Cuomo to resign. Indeed, the governor had begun facing calls to step down by prominent members of his own party in the state. This prediction was — forgive me — profoundly naive. Even now that an official investigation into those allegations has discovered a pattern of sexual harassment and even assault, it’s hard to believe the outcome will be any different.
Public Safety
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
New York City, NY

NY AG: Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges. Huh? Imagine If Cuomo's Name Was Trump…

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.
Politics
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...

