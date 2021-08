To assure your program is balanced, you should have a workout plan that helps organize your time to assure you’re hitting all key fitness components. So, grab a sheet of paper and section it off into seven columns, one for each day of the week. Using pencil, start to fill in which activities you’ll do on which day. Once completed and you confirm that your program is balanced, you can create a file on your computer and print it out and post to remind you of your goal activity for the day.