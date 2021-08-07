5 Alternatives to Heavy Squats for Distance Runners

There are some situations where you absolutely shouldn't multi-task—texting while driving, scrolling Hinge while on a Hinge date (happens more than you'd think), and the list goes on—but when it comes to working out, working on your strength and mobility at the same time is simply efficient. In this episode of Trainer of the Month Club, expect a bodyweight mobility workout with exercises that build on squats, deadlifts, and side planks to help you build strength while also get a stretch in. "Today we're doing a full body strength and mobility workout," says coach Kat Atienza, co-owner of Session. "So we've got two circuits, three movements in each one." All these movements can be done by using bodyweight alone. "We're going to go through each circuit three times through. Our work time is 45 seconds on, 15 seconds to rest and transition," she explains. Ready to get started? Watch the video and follow along below.