Cowboys vs Cardinals: Week 1 NFL preseason preview

The Dallas Cowboys battle the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason on August 13. Coming off a loss in the Hall of Fame Game , we preview the Cowboys vs Cardinals matchup with all the game info to know.

Cowboys vs Cardinals: What you need to know

Cowboys face the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Friday, August 13 at 7:00 pm EST on KTVT, KPNX (Channel 12) and NFL Network.

Sportsnaut says the Cardinals will defeat the Cowboys, 21-17

Odds: The Cardinals are a 1.5-point favorite over the Cowboys with the over/under at 38.

Let’s dive into our Cowboys vs Cardinals preview.

Cowboys’ backup quarterbacks vs. Cardinals’ defense

The Dak Prescott injury elevated the level of concern in Dallas. The organization is confident the shoulder issue won’t impact his Week 1 status and legend Troy Aikman thinks the Cowboys are being deceptive. Either way, the backup quarterback battle is a major storyline for the rest of the summer.

Texas Forever: The Cowboys’ offense didn’t find the end zone in the Hall of Fame Game, not the greatest sign for the quarterback options behind Prescott. But it’s slightly good news for Garrett Gilbert, who is back in his native Texas, after leading the team in passing yards (104), ypa (8.0) and passer rating (93.1) against the Steelers.

Hot in the Desert: One thing you can depend on under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, his defense will bring the heat. The Cardinals had the fourth-highest blitz rate (39.4%) in 2020 and you can bet on Joseph bringing that same fire off the edge as a test to see which young players step up.

If we based our evaluation for this Cowboys vs Cardinals matchup on projected starters, Dallas certainly holds the edge. But with Prescott on the sideline and backups seeing a majority of the snaps, Arizona’s defense should find success causing problems for an offense that looked ugly on Aug. 5.

Advantage: Arizona Cardinals

Dallas secondary vs. Arizona’s wide receivers

Speed kills in the NFL, especially during preseason action. Dallas enters the summer with significant questions in the secondary, a position that wasn’t adequately addressed this offseason. On Aug. 13, we’ll see if the organization’s confidence in this group is justified.

Something to Prove: Outside of DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, there are roles up for grabs in the Cardinals’ offense. Rondale Moore, one of the most explosive players in college football when healthy, enters the NFL as one of the most exciting second-round picks. Behind him, Christian Kirk (4.46 40-yard dash), Andy Isabella (4.31 40-yard dash) and KeeSean Johnson are fighting for snaps and even roster spots.

Outside of DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, there are roles up for grabs in the Cardinals’ offense. Rondale Moore, one of the most explosive players in college football when healthy, enters the NFL as one of the most exciting second-round picks. Behind him, Christian Kirk (4.46 40-yard dash), Andy Isabella (4.31 40-yard dash) and KeeSean Johnson are fighting for snaps and even roster spots. Dallas Rolls the Dice: The Cowboys didn’t invest heavily in their secondary this spring. Kelvin Joseph (44th pick) and Nahson Wright (99th pick) are talented, developmental additions from the 2021 NFL Draft. Both rookies are facing a huge test against the Cardinals’ electric and experienced weapons.

Advantage: Arizona Cardinals

Micah Parsons vs. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense

The Dallas Cowboys received plenty of criticism for drafting Micah Parsons, with the selection part of the reason they ranked as one of the worst draft classes. Parsons saw the field plenty in the Hall of Fame Game, recording a fumble recovery, but this will be a much greater test.

Creating Space: While many of the NFL’s brightest minds use pre-snap motion heavily, Pro Football Focus notes that the Cardinals finished last in that regard last season. Instead, Kingsbury wants five receivers to spread out and deploy their speed to find open spacing.

While many of the NFL’s brightest minds use pre-snap motion heavily, Pro Football Focus notes that the Cardinals finished last in that regard last season. Instead, Kingsbury wants five receivers to spread out and deploy their speed to find open spacing. Athletic Marvel: Even after sitting out the 2020 season, Parsons was a top-10 talent in the 2021 NFL Draft. With a 4.4 40-yard dash, a 4.24 time in agility tests and an 11-2 broad jump , this is a 6-foot-3 linebacker with the athletic traits to become an elite player.

This is one of the biggest reasons to be excited about the Cowboys vs Cardinals matchup. Parsons looked solid against Pittsburgh, but that’s a ground-and-pound team without a ton of athleticism. Watch NFL Network, Parsons will put on a show.

Advantage: Dallas Cowboys

