Man shot, killed at diner in downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are say a man was shot and killed at a diner on Peachtree Street early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Midtown Diner. Investigators believe the unnamed man got into some sort of dispute with another person at the location. The believe that’s when the shooting happened.

The shooting victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Atlanta police say the shooter stayed on the scene and is cooperating with homicide investigators as they continue piecing together the details of what happened.

Neither the victim nor the shooter’s names have been released by police.

