Westlake Village, CA

Westlake Village, CA | Openings Still Available For YMCA After School Childcare Programs

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestlake Village, Calif.-YMCA branches serving the Conejo Valley/Las Virgenes, Simi Valley and Moorpark areas have a limited number of openings left for children in TK through fifth grade for YMCA after-school childcare programs for the 2021-22 school year. Yarrow Family YMCA<http://www.sevymca.org/triunfo/html/programs_childcare.html> provides childcare in the Las Virgenes School District at...

www.citizensjournal.us

Comments / 0

