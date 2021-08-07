Cancel
Glenlore Trails In Commerce Twsp Michigan Has One Mile of Glow Trails

By Mark Frankhouse
Banana 101.5
 2 days ago
There is a really unique experience about 2 hours away from Kalamazoo that absolutely seems worth the trip. Glenlore Trails In Commerce Twsp. has re-launched their fluorescent experience and tickets are on sale through their website, with adults admission set at $25, kids 4-12 $15, and 3 and under get in for free. I was completely unaware of this experience, as their website details what you can expect to find on these glowing trails:

