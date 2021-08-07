JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County will begin construction of the 2021 Three Creek Pathway Repair Project on Monday.

The project will repair damage to the South Park Loop pathway caused by roots from mature cottonwood trees along the east side of the pathway. Construction will include removing and replacing damaged sections of the existing pathway, cutting roots that have grown underneath the pathway, and installing a root barrier along the east edge of the path to prevent further damage.

The construction work will require the closure of approximately 1.9 miles of pathway between Rangeview Drive and Cody Creek Drive.

County staff recommends pathway users plan to access alternate routes or be prepared to travel on the South Park Loop roadway in the project area.

The closure is expected to last three to four weeks through the end of August and possibly into early September.

“This project will address a longstanding maintenance concern on a very well-used portion of the pathway system and will significantly improve access and safety for pathway users,” Pathways Coordinator Brian Schilling said.

You can view a map of the closure HERE.



The post Parts of South Park Loop Pathway to close for root damage repair appeared first on Local News 8 .