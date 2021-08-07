Cancel
Basketball legends Sheryl Swoopes, Lenny Wilkens at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is welcoming three-time Olympic champion Sheryl Swoopes and NBA great Lenny Wilkens to the Museum on Saturday, August 7th.

The duo will help lead a youth basketball circuit for more than 30 kids from Hillside Connection on the Museum Plaza beginning at 12 p.m.

Sheryl Swoopes is a 3x Olympic gold medalist and 4x WNBA Champion. Lenny Wilkens is a 9x NBA All-Star; Assistant Coach of the 1992 U.S. Olympic Dream Team; Head Coach 1996 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team.

