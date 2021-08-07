Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, CO

Found safe: Police search for 10-year-old boy from Aurora

By Kerjan Bianca
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqSIi_0bKrkGNB00
Aurora PD

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Update: Cristhian was located and is safe.

Police are searching for a 10-year old boy, Christian Aaron Navarro-Bueso. He may go by the name Aaron. The missing person's alert was sent out this morning. He was last seen in Aurora near the 100 block of North Cimarron Circle around 5 pm Friday evening.

Navarro-Bueso has brown hair, brown eyes. He is 4'08" and weighs about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, light blue shorts, and black sandals.

If you know anything about the 10-year-old's whereabouts, please contact the police immediately at 9-1-1 or (303) 6237-3100.

The post Found safe: Police search for 10-year-old boy from Aurora appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Aurora Pd Colorado#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after robbery and hitting police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police arrested a man accused of a robbery and hitting a police cruiser. On Wednesday at 10:07 p.m., officers with the Gold Division responded to the 800 block of South Meade Ave. on reports of a personal robbery with a weapon. Soon after, police found the suspect in The post Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after robbery and hitting police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

1 arrested in connection with alleged drug ring out of Colorado Springs auto body shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police had been looking into a drug operation out of a local auto body shop since last year, and officers announced Wednesday that one suspect is facing felony charges after investigators found pounds upon pounds of narcotics. CSPD said in a statement Wednesday that officers with the Metro The post 1 arrested in connection with alleged drug ring out of Colorado Springs auto body shop appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Burglars break into car at Cottonwood Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a crime of opportunity, and they seized upon the prospect of personal gain. Colorado Springs Police need the public's help to identify two thieves who broke into a car parked at Cottonwood Creek Park -- damaging a door handle as they did -- and stealing items inside, including The post On the Lookout: Burglars break into car at Cottonwood Creek Park appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian dies after crash near Academy and Maizeland in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning near Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road. Police have blocked southbound Academy Boulevard near Constitution Ave. due to the crash. It happened around 9:30 a.m. The area where the pedestrian crossed does not have a crosswalk. Police said the The post Pedestrian dies after crash near Academy and Maizeland in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

One seriously hurt in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person was seriously hurt in an east Colorado Springs shooting early Wednesday. Colorado Springs police were called to San Miguel Street, near Mark Twain Elementary school, just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A few blocks away, on Galley Road, officers found a person with a serious The post One seriously hurt in Colorado Springs shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police need help identifying suspect vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect vehicle used in the theft of a trailer. INFORMATION REQUESTEDThe Pueblo Police Department is requesting information regarding a suspect vehicle used in the theft of a trailer. If you have information regarding the suspect or the suspect The post Pueblo Police need help identifying suspect vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
Woodland Park, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park Interim Police Chief wants to ‘stabilize’ department for next chief

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is new leadership in the Woodland Park Police Department after months of turmoil. Interim Chief Stephen Hasler has been on the job for two weeks and sat down exclusively with 13 Investigates to talk about his vision for helping the department move forward and address community concerns about allegations The post Woodland Park Interim Police Chief wants to ‘stabilize’ department for next chief appeared first on KRDO.
Teller County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller County inmate caught four days after escape

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The inmate who had escaped from the Teller County Jail is back in custody, according to the jail roster on Tuesday. The Teller County Detention Center roster showed Chancey Ray Colwell back in custody four days after he reportedly escaped. He was originally in custody facing multiple charges, including attempted The post Teller County inmate caught four days after escape appeared first on KRDO.
Salida, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Hearing reveals Suzanne Morphew tried to leave her husband two days before she disappeared

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- New text messages revealed on the second day of Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing show that his wife, Suzanne, tried to leave him two days before she was reported missing. Her body still has not been found. A neighbor reported Suzanne missing from her Salida home on Mother's Day, May 10th, 2020. The post Hearing reveals Suzanne Morphew tried to leave her husband two days before she disappeared appeared first on KRDO.
Salida, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pre-trial hearings start for Barry Morphew, accused of killing his wife on Mother’s Day

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday is the first opportunity for prosecutors to convince a judge that Barry Morphew murdered his wife, Suzanne, on Mother's Day of 2020 in Salida. Barry faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, in his wife's death. Barry claims Suzanne went on a bike ride on May 10, 2020, and The post Pre-trial hearings start for Barry Morphew, accused of killing his wife on Mother’s Day appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver man dies outside of Pueblo in single-vehicle crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Northbound I-25 just south of Pueblo opened back up following a single-vehicle deadly crash. At 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Colorado State Patrol was notified of a crash that happened on I-25 near milepost 81. The reporting caller told CSP a white pickup truck was off the road, heavily damaged, and The post Denver man dies outside of Pueblo in single-vehicle crash appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: 2 children found after being taken by mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police provided an update Thursday to a missing and endangered children case. On Wednesday, 10-year-old Alexis Jordan and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were reported missing. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation believed they were with 41-year-old Stacie Kirkbride, who also goes by the last name Jordan. According to police, The post Colorado Springs Police: 2 children found after being taken by mother appeared first on KRDO.
Teller County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller County Sheriff looking for escaped inmate, accused of trying to kill an officer

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement is searching for an escaped inmate from the Teller County Jail. According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, Chanecy Ray Colwell escaped from custody at 2:55 a.m. on Friday from the Teller County Detention Facility in Divide. The Sheriff's Office says he was an inmate worker for the The post Teller County Sheriff looking for escaped inmate, accused of trying to kill an officer appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

One person killed in 4-vehicle crash on Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified at 3:52 p.m. of a crash on southbound Powers, south of Constitution. Police shut down all southbound lanes for several hours, the road was The post One person killed in 4-vehicle crash on Powers Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy