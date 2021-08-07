Cancel
NFL analytics predicts Zack Moss as Bills' most-improved player

By Nick Wojton
USA Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL Analytics predicted the most-improved player for each team in the league heading into 2021. For the Buffalo Bills, it was one of their two running backs in the backfield. Zack Moss started to see more touches than Devin Singletary when last season wore on until an ankle injury ended his postseason. Still, that’s the direction NFL.com sees the Bills’ selection going as Moss was pegged as Buffalo’s most improved player ahead of next year.

