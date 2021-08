In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Mohammed Atta and Khalid al-Mihdhar meet at William Patterson State College in Wayne, New Jersey, on August 9. Atta flew to New Jersey to take a measure of the man. Al-Mihdhar would prove to be the most problematic of the 19 hijackers, a Saudi selected early on by Osama bin Laden himself to be a pilot, and one of the first to arrive in the United States in January 2000. After failing to attend flight school in San Diego, he decides (contrary to al Qaeda instructions) to leave the U.S. and return to the Middle East in June 2000. He says he is traveling to Yemen to visit his wife and newborn son in Yemen (he is a Saudi national).