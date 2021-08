Kyle Lowry will join the Miami Heat on a three-year deal worth $90 million through a sign-and-trade arrangement with the Toronto Raptors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While full terms on the deal are not yet available, Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Raptors may receive Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in the deal. Miami had attempted to land Lowry at the trade deadline, but couldn't come to terms on a deal with the Raptors. Now, finally, it appears they've landed their point guard.