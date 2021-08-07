Cancel
Nebraska State

Driver ejected into water, seriously injured in Central Nebraska crash

By Eddie Messel
KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday night Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle rollover crash off of Worms (2nd Road) and J Road. According to MCSO there was only one car involved in the incident. MCSO’s preliminary investigation concludes the driver was traveling southbound and drove into the west ditch, over corrected, drove into the east ditch and struck the embankment causing the the driver and sole person in the vehicle to be ejected.

