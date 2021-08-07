Healthcare Workers Protest Mandate, ChristianaCare Issues Statement

ChristianaCare has issued a statement regarding its COVID-19 vaccination mandate as workers protest on Saturday. When ChristianaCare issued its Covid-19 mandate at the end of July many healthcare workers became very concerned. As they reached out to FSU with their stories it became clear that being put in the position of having to choose between getting vaccinated or losing their job was adding heavy stress to their lives. Many of these employees have been with the company for years and or hoping that another option will become available. To that end, some of the workers began organizing a rally to get the word out.