Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

ROUNDTABLE: What is one sport you’d like to see Northwestern field a team for?

By Inside NU Archives
insidenu.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love hockey? It would be the perfect addition to Northwestern sports for both men’s and women’s. They already have the perfect arena in Welsh-Ryan and would have great competition against teams like Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Minnesota. Not to mention that the Big Ten is a stacked conference when it comes to hockey, making for plenty of fun matchups throughout the season. I’m not even a huge hockey fan, but Northwestern is built for it. Northwestern could have some great jerseys too, and that’s a purchase I’d definitely make.

www.insidenu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Gragg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#College Lacrosse#Field Hockey#National Lacrosse League#Notre Dame#Men S Lacrosse#The Big Ten#Johns Hopkins#Rutgers#Ohio State#Midwestern#Western#Sports Illustrated#The Us Army#Usaa Insurance#Northwestern Athletics#Blackhawks#Stanley Cup#Nhl#Nu Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
College SportsPosted by
BCBulletin

Envisioning an Idealized ACC After Realignment and Expansion

Realignment and expansion news have dominated the internet after Texas and Oklahoma announced they were abandoning the Big 12 for the SEC. Every conference now needs to consider how to counter strike this aggressive move by the SEC. One conference that can I’ll afford to stay pat during this time of turmoil and change is the ACC. With revenues near the bottom of all P5 conferences, and even the slight possibility that Clemson/FSU could head to greener pastures, commissioner Jim Phillips needs to be aggressive.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

hope he likes kicking off as he'll never see the field as a

Five-star Saraland, Alabama punter Jackson Smith announced a commitment to Clemson after a visit for the All In Cookout. "After an awesome weekend at the #ALLIN cookout and talking to Coach Swinney and @bspiers28 I have made the decision to commit to Clemson University," Smith posted on Twitter late Read Update »
Soccersportswar.com

Fair chance if track & field performs as expected & teams come through like

Men and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and water polo and volleyball. All of which have good chances. Swimming has probably slightly underperformed in terms of golds and Biles’ withdrawal probably cost the US 3-4 golds (the all around and 2-3 of her individual events). US has also had a few...
Dyersville, IAcbs2iowa.com

Field of Dreams Tickets: What will you pay?

Tickets for the first ever Field of Dreams game coming up on August 12th in Dyersville have now have hit the secondary market. Those lucky enough to win in the lottery got their chance at noon on Tuesday to pick up tickets at $375. Now (Tuesday at 3pm) the cheapest...
College Sportssportswar.com

I'd like to see UVA vs UW.

The concept of ACC combining with PAC for media rights seems smart. -- Molina 08/02/2021 1:04PM. I’d think if the PAC 12 were to “merge” with anyone, it would be the B1G. -- CT Wahoo 08/03/2021 08:45AM. That makes sense. Rose Bowl partners. We’d need to convince them flyover --...
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Unity Park Track has long, illustrious history

Last month the Hopkins County Board of Education rechristened a facility that has had a long and illustrious history in our community. The track on the north side of the current Browning Springs Middle School has been named Unity Park, which provides bleachers and an excellent space to park. Unfortunately,...
NBAsportswar.com

Yeesh?! Don't like the vibes of seeing him in "Team Curry" jersey

I hope you meant "he". This is the Mens Basketball message board. -- BeachHoo123 08/03/2021 8:33PM. It’s an analogy for the girl you’ve always wanted but continues to break -- 757HOOFAN 08/03/2021 9:44PM. UVa Louisville, and Duke. Those 3 programs couldn’t be more different from -- SixerHoo 08/03/2021 4:47PM. Mack...
NFLYardbarker

Teams that could throw a wrench in the College Football Playoff

There have been seven College Football Playoffs. Alabama and Clemson have played in six of them. Ohio State and Oklahoma have each played in four. And of the 28 possible berths, only 11 different schools have gotten one ... and only five have been there more than once. Needless to say that we tend to see the same schools over and over again playing for the national championship.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

BTSC Roundtable: Who are you most excited to see in the Hall of Fame game?

With the Hall of Fame game approaching the BTSC team is here to give you their picks for the player they are most excited to see take the field in Canton Ohio. While Ben Roethlisberger will join many of the Steelers best known players on the sideline, the hall of fame game will be the first chance many new faces and returning depth players will have to show Steeler fans what they can do. Here are our thoughts on the players to look for.
NFLScarlet Nation

Decision Day: Will It Be Notre Dame, Stanford Or USC For WR CJ Williams?

It is decision day for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams. His recruitment got kicked off in April of 2019 when Michigan extended an offer to him, and 49 scholarship offers later, the elite talent is ready to make his decision. After Williams' announcement,...
Sportstigernet.com

Re: See what you hit

I hope Skalski stops the targeting. He is lucky he didn't break his neck on that shot on Fields. I like Skalski and appreciate his heart and intensity, but he and other Tiger defenders have been way too sloppy with targeting during the last couple seasons. Tiger D is starting to look like the U on defense with the cheap shots. If Skalski can't clean up the hits, I hope some underclassmen outcompetes him and takes his starting spot.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

What Would You Rename Pittsburgh’s Sports Teams?

From across the border, it’s easy to judge. But still: Cleveland botched the new name. The baseball team on the shores of Lake Erie will henceforth be known as the Cleveland Guardians, the result of a long and involved search for a new name. There is history to the sobriquet, yes, and a reference to some imposing statues near the ballpark; It also shares five whole letters with the existing name, a fact that likely played a role in the decision. (You save on repainting costs!)

Comments / 0

Community Policy