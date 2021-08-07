Packers to unveil new throwback jersey on Aug. 19

The new alternate uniform for the Green Bay Packers will arrive later this month.

Packers president Mark Murphy said the team will unveil the new jerseys on Thursday, Aug. 19.

“The throwback and alternate jersey have become very popular with our fans (and our players love playing in them), and they help highlight our tremendous history,” Murphy wrote in his monthly column at Packers.com.

Little is known about the jersey, although Murphy did say it has a shade of green, and the look is expected to be inspired by a previous championship team from the franchise’s long history.

The Packers did not wear an alternate throwback uniform during the 2020 season. Between 2015 and 2019, the team wore a navy blue and gold throwback uniform inspired by teams from the 1940s. A variation of the look from the 1930s could be possible if the team is using a shade of green.