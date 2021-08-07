Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Marmot takes 1,250-mi trip to MN in car's undercarriage

By Declan Desmond
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pj2TA_0bKriDnQ00
Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, Facebook

A yellow-bellied marmot is recuperating at a Minnesota animal rehab facility after taking a long, dangerous and unlikely journey across half the country.

On Friday, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) shared a Facebook post documenting their efforts to treat the rodent, which crawled into the wheel well of vehicle in Silverton, Colorado, and "tenaciously clung" to the undercarriage for 1,250 miles:

"That, my friends, is perseverance," wrote WRC. However, the animal suffered significant injuries as a result of its harrowing ride.

"She's emaciated from five days without food or water (amazing she was strong enough to cling to the car), has some burns and abscesses on her, and oddly has a mild case of lead toxicity," WRC said.

The rodent is currently in critical care being treated for her wounds.

As WRC notes, it's a bit of a mystery how she ended up in an undercarriage, but it's suspected she "climbed into the vehicle while it was parked at a trailhead" in Colorado, possibly to seek shelter after "a tangle with some other animal."

Once the marmot's condition is stable, WRC plans to transfer her to another wildlife hospital, with the ultimate goal being her release "back to her home territory."

The rehabilitation center called it a "once-in-a-lifetime" case.

Yellow-bellied marmots are large ground squirrels that go by several different names, such as woodchuck, groundhog or whistle pig.

And the one currently rehabilitating at WRC is way out of its territory. As the Washington NatureMapping program notes, the animals are indigenous to southwestern Canada throughout the western United States, including the rockies and Sierra Nevada mountains.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
City
Silverton, CO
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada Mountains#Squirrels#Wrc#Washington Naturemapping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Hours-long wait times for Minnesotans traveling to Canada as border reopens

American tourists who are fully vaccinated can now travel to Canada for the first time since March 2020. The border has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and remained closed for non-essential travelers until 11 p.m. Sunday. And people were eager to cross the border from International Falls, Minnesota, to Fort Frances, Canada, when the border opened, with vehicles lined up for miles.
Big Lake, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Vandalism, lack of support threaten shutdown of wildly popular Fish Sunflower fields

The man behind the wildly popular Sunflower Project suggested he may shut things down early this year, citing vandalism, a lack of support and ballooning costs. Fish Sunflowers' mission is about spreading inspiration, hope and joy. Owner Johnny Fish plants and maintains large sunflower fields — now 11 in all — while offering free access to the public as a place "where people can come and experience peace, hope and healing."
Victoria, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

No survivors on plane that crashed near downtown Victoria

UPDATE 9:45 P.M: The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says that there are "multiple victims" and no survivors from the plane that crashed in downtown Victoria Saturday. Details of those on the plane have not been released, but the FAA says the plane had departed Alexandria Municipal Airport and was en route to Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when it came down around 5:40 p.m.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis parks now requiring masks in all indoor spaces

Parkgoers will be required to wear a face mask when they go inside all Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) buildings. The MPRB said Wednesday that starting at 5 p.m., face coverings will be required for everyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, at all its recreation centers, ice arenas, golf course clubhouses, indoor spaces at water parks and pools, the MPRB headquarters, The Trailhead and the Kroening Interpretive Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy