Hamilton County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Sequatchie by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hamilton; Sequatchie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sequatchie and central Hamilton Counties through 1230 PM EDT/1130 AM CDT/ At 1154 AM EDT/1054 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fairmount, or 10 miles north of Chattanooga. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Soddy-Daisy, Walden, Fairmount, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge, Mowbray Mountain, Middle Valley, Falling Water and Lone Oak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

