Drastically Different Opinions Surround Vikings 2021 Defense

By Dustin Baker
Posted by 
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 2 days ago
This tweet illuminates the Minnesota Vikings defensive fall from grace during the pandemic season:. This documented example of cliffdiving is staggering. If you watched the bulk of Vikings games last year and something felt wickedly different, this is the evidence. Minnesota’s offense was actually quite good. But it was overshadowed by the crummy defense. Gary Kubiak, who since retired, engineered the NFL’s fourth-best offense via yards gained and 11th-best for points scored.

Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
