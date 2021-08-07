Drastically Different Opinions Surround Vikings 2021 Defense

The Vikings, along with the entire NFL are starting training, with the pre-season just a few weeks away. Right now, three of the Vikings Quarterbacks are out. One with a postitive COVID result and two, Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley, are having to quarantine as they have been in close contact. How long? Head coach Mike Zimmer says he has no idea. But the best guess would be until there is a negative COVID test or significant time has passed. Meanwhile, the season looms with less practice time.