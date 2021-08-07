Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Pakistan briefly detains journalists over ‘scandalous’ talk

By BABAR DOGAR, MUNIR AHMED
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities briefly detained two prominent journalists in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, drawing condemnation from human rights activists, political leaders, and the country’s media.

A senior official from Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency, the FIA, said Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat were detained after posting “scandalous content” on social media, prompting a complaint from the government’s minister. He did not say whether the two had been charged with any crime.

“They uploaded scandalous content on YouTube and they are being questioned about a complaint lodged by a minister, Murad Saeed,” said the FIA’s Babar Bakht Qureshi. Later, the FIA issued a statement saying that the two had been released on bail after questioning and that charges would later be filed in court.

The video in question was an informal roundtable discussion where journalists discussed the army’s role in politics and the judiciary in Pakistan. The government did not have any immediate comment about the detentions, which were made in two separate raids.

Mir’s brother Hamid broke news of the two detentions on Twitter. Hamid is himself a prominent journalist, who hosted a popular TV talk show but was taken off the air two months after criticizing the country’s powerful military. Since then the elder Mir has not been reinstated by his channel, Geo News.

The other journalist who was detained Saturday was Imran Shafqat. He had worked for several newspapers and is also active on social media.

The detentions come as press freedom is increasingly under threat in Pakistan, where advocates and journalists often accuse the military and its agencies of harassing and attacking them.

In one recent unsolved case, Asad Ali Toor, a critic of the army’s role in politics, was beaten up by three unidentified men in his apartment in Islamabad. Police said those involved would be brought to justice, but so far no one has been apprehended. The government insists it supports freedom of speech.

In a statement on Twitter, Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission denounced the detentions, urging the end to what it called a “heinous practice” threatening

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detains#Freedom Of Speech#Press Freedom#Ap#Pakistani#Fia#Geo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
WorldFlorida Star

38 Detained For Attack On Hindu Temple In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Slammed repeatedly by the international communities for not lingering thoughts regarding the interest of its minorities, Pakistan detained 38 persons on Aug. 7 for the Hindu temple attack in western Pakistan district, Rahim Yar Khan. Thirty-eight of the detained persons were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur, as per the police. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had, on Aug. […]
Worldatlanticcitynews.net

Pakistan Police arrest 3 under controversial blasphemy laws

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 (ANI): Pakistan Police have arrested three people under controversial blasphemy law for allegedly desecrating the holy Quran in Abbottabad and Havelian. In the first incident, a transgender person identified as Qaiser Zada, a resident of Swabi, was arrested on Thursday after he was allegedly caught by...
Entertainmentdallassun.com

Pak probe agency takes journalist, vlogger in custody

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 (ANI): Pakistan's federal probe agency has taken into custody two journalists in what the country's legal experts termed as an "alarming pattern" to curb free speech. Amir Mir, who runs his own web channel was picked up by the crime cell of the country's Federal Investigation...
Public SafetyTennessee Tribune

Myanmar Thugs Threatened To Rape Male Journalist In Torture Ordeal

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (Burma) — A journalist who was detained in Myanmar shared the horrific torture he endured at the hands of the Myanmar military. Nathan Maung said he is still suffering the physical effects of the torture. He is one of nearly 7,000 people estimated to have been detained since the military in Myanmar seized power on Feb. 1. He spoke in an interview about what happened during his time in custody.
WorldVoice of America

Fate of Detained Afghan Journalists Unclear Amid Growing Calls for Their Release

ISLAMABAD - Human rights and media freedom advocates are urging authorities in Afghanistan to release four journalists arrested this week on charges they were “spreading enemy propaganda.”. It was not immediately known whether the journalists have formally been charged, nor have Afghan authorities discussed their fate since taking them into...
WorldWashington Post

Outcry in Pakistan over beheading of former ambassador’s daughter

The name Noor Mukadam has ricocheted through Pakistani news and social media since the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was found beheaded at home in an upscale part of Islamabad, renewing attention on the country’s paltry record of addressing violence against women. Police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer...
SocietyBBC

Jantar Mantar: India police detain five over anti-Muslim rally

Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, have detained five men for allegedly raising anti-Muslim slogans during a protest rally. Reports say Sunday's rally was held to protest against colonial laws, but it turned into an event against Muslims. Videos show dozens of men shouting slogans and threatening to harm people...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Protracted Afghan war Pakistan’s worst nightmare

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A protracted war in neighboring Afghanistan is Pakistan’s “nightmare scenario,” the country’s national security advisor said Monday. He also slammed relentless blaming of Islamabad for the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. The U.S. needs to take the lead to get the Afghan government and the Taliban...
WorldVoice of America

Taliban Shuts Key Afghan Border Crossing with Pakistan Until Demands Are Met

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan's Taliban insurgents closed a major crossing point Friday for travel and trade with Pakistan, demanding the neighboring country end the alleged mistreatment of Afghan travelers and ease other restrictions. The abrupt closure of the busy Spin Boldak crossing into the southwestern Pakistani town of Chaman has stranded...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US dependence on Pakistan against Taliban is nightmare

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 (ANI): The US dependence on Pakistan to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan is a gamble pitting hope against history. Michael Hirsh writing in Foreign Policy said that the US banking on Pakistan to broker successful peace talks with the Taliban is not likely to happen.
WorldBirmingham Star

Talibanisation of Afghanistan has grave consequence

London [UK], August 9 (ANI): As the Taliban's strengthens its position in war-torn Afghanistan after the withdrawal of western forces, experts believe that it will have serious regional consequences. At a widely attended conference in London recently, the delegates agreed that the Talibanisation of Afghanistan will cast its dark shadows...
WorldBirmingham Star

Pak responsible for war in Afghanistan: Pashtun leader

Kabul, August 5 (ANI): Pashtun leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai called on the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to denounce its support to the war in Afghanistan stating that peace in this country is important for regional stability. Achakzai, leader of Pakistan's Awwami National Party's leader recently said that the world should...
Africaq957.com

Detained Biafra separatist’s family complain to UK over lack of assistance

LONDON (Reuters) – The family of Nnamdi Kanu, a secessionist leader and British citizen who is detained in Nigeria, has accused Britain of failing to provide him with consular assistance, the family’s London lawyers said on Thursday. Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group that campaigns for...
POTUSTelegraph

Taliban outlaws Uyghur Muslim fighters in bid to befriend China

The Taliban have refused to condemn China's persecution of Muslims in Xinjiang, instead courting Beijing's favour by saying they will not harbour Uyghur militants in the territory they control. A Taliban spokesman has said that they see China as a “friend” to Afghanistan and are hoping to talk to Beijing...
WorldNew York Post

8-year-old boy is youngest person charged with blasphemy in Pakistan

An 8-year-old Hindu boy has become the youngest person ever to be charged with blasphemy in Pakistan after he intentionally urinated in the library of an Islamic religious school. The boy is now being held in protective custody and his family is in hiding, the Guardian reported. The child —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy