SANTA ANA (CNS) - With the Delta variant of the coronavirus rampaging, hospitalizations for COVID-19 accelerated again in Orange County, according to the latest data. Hospitalizations due to the virus increased from 375 on Wednesday to 409 on Thursday, with the number of intensive care unit patients increasing from 68 to 69. The county had 20.2% of its intensive care unit beds available and 74% of its ventilators.