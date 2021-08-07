Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that each left a man dead.

Both shootings occurred Friday night, and in both cases the victims were died after being taken to a hospital. The victims have not been identified.

In one case, police were called to an area near U.S. 71 in the central part of the city by reports of gunshots while the fire department was dispatched to a site nearby for a car accident. Police found a man in his car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, The Kansas City Star reports.

In the other case, police responded to a report of gunshots in the eastern part of the city and found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They began performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived, The Star reported.

