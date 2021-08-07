Apprentice welder lends a hand on veterans memorial statue

Some ideas take time to mature, especially when the idea is a public art project like a sculpture or a memorial. The idea has to be fleshed out to become a plan, proposals have to be solicited, a project has to be selected, funds have to be raised, and so on. So it was when the mayor of Ripley, Miss., got a call from a joint committee formed by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion asking for some land for a veterans park. In 2016 the mayor and the Ripley City Council endorsed the project and set aside the land for it.