Brazil edge Spain to claim Olympic gold medal

By Dylan Appolis
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil successfully defended their Olympics title after defeating Spain 2-1 in the final at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday. The game got off to a bright start as both teams tried to find their rhythm in the opening exchanges of the match. Brazil should've taken the lead in the 38th...

global.fourfourtwo.com

