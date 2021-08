Howard and the Dolphins agreed Sunday to a restructured contract that will include additional money and guarantees, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. In most cases, players agree to restructured deals to lower their cap number and make their contracts more tenable for teams, but according to Garafolo, Howard -- who signed a five-year, $76.5 million extension in May 2019 -- is believed to be the first player with at least four years remaining on his contract to have more money and guarantees tacked on to his deal. At least for the upcoming season, Howard's restructured deal is expected to quell the cornerback's desire to be traded elsewhere. The 28-year-old is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he led the NFL in interceptions (10) en route to earning a spot on the All-Pro team for the second time in his career.