Competing at a tiny school in Waukesha County, Molly Seidel always stood out. Now, she's an Olympic medalist

Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy colleague at Lake Country Publications, Cynthia Luksich, tried to tell me how special this middle schooler was on the St. Joan of Arc Parish track team in Nashotah, that she might be worth a profile story. I was sports director at the time covering the area, and Cynthia had kids roughly the same age as Molly Seidel, who won the Olympic bronze medal in the marathon Friday. I'm sure I nodded, but I also remember being quietly dismissive.

