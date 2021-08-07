Competing at a tiny school in Waukesha County, Molly Seidel always stood out. Now, she's an Olympic medalist

Two years ago, injuries and an anxiety disorder left Molly Seidel wondering if she should quit running altogether. She kept going . . . all the way to an Olympic podium. In one of the most shocking runs at any Olympic Games, Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon on a Saturday morning in which the temperature was 78 at the start and humidity 83%. Conditions were so tough in Sapporo, Japan, the race was moved up an hour to 6 a.m.