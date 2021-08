I can’t wait to see this with my own eyes next week:. • I see Eddie Goldman in this photoset, and must add that he looks GOOD:. • Trey Lance signed his rookie contract with the 49ers on Wednesday morning. The deal is worth $34.1 million in guarantees over the next four years. And it leaves Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as the only first-round pick without a deal. Imagine not having your quarterback-of-the-future already in camp. Wilson was already going to have a tough transition. Going from BYU to NYC was never going to be easy. But now Wilson and in the team are at odds over a contract and he’s missing the start of camp. That isn’t how one should start their professional career.