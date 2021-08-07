Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

Draft Santa Ana General Plan Update and Recirculated Environmental Impact Report now available for public review

Cover picture for the articleSanta Ana’s “Golden City Beyond: A Shared Vision” General Plan is a policy document that will guide the City’s development and conservation for the next 25 years through 2045. To review the August 2021 Draft General Plan and the associated Recirculated Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR), please visit the City’s General Plan website at: https://www.santa-ana.org/general-plan. The update will provide long-term policy direction and communicate the vision, values, and goals for Santa Ana’s physical development, fiscal and environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life.

