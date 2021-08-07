Woman Finds Elusive Cat After a Year of Searching and Rescues Her Kittens too

A dog was spotted on the side of a busy freeway. It took rescuers several attempts to save her, as they were nervous she would run into the highway. They eventually were able to secure the dog and bring her to the shelter where they gave her a bath and fed her. She was very scared but immediately fell in love with one of the rescuers. Hanako was microchipped, and as it turned out someone adopted the dog after a shelter was going to euthanize her. She gave the dog away to someone who obviously abandoned her.