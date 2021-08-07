Woman Finds Elusive Cat After a Year of Searching and Rescues Her Kittens too
A woman finally found the cat that she had spent nearly a year searching for. And she rescued her kittens, too. Kymmi, a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer based in Las Vegas, had a run-in with a feral cat a year ago near an electric company. That's when she found the cat's three kittens, all with eye deformities, and they were in desperate need of critical care. She rescued the kittens just in time, but couldn't find the elusive mom.www.lovemeow.com
Comments / 2