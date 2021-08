When I first played Genshin Impact nearly a year ago I knew it was going to be big, but not this big. It really says something when a gacha game is actually pretty high in quality, and the heavy focus on character design really grabbed people on an emotional level. To say their strategy has been a stroke of genius is understating it. Now their fanbase is so massive that they’re capping out Discord server capacity (which isn’t something I was even aware could happen), and are on their way to doing it a second time.