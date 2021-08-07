Cancel
Ethereum based NFTs Axie Infinity, NFT Bots, Mirror Making Considerable Impact on Blockchain Space: Report

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article an investor in Variant, a first-check cryptocurrency venture capital fund, has released their latest Network report, which covers Axie Infinity, NFT Bots, and Mirror. Spencer Noon notes in their weekly update that Axie Infinity has “steadily” seen about 25,000 daily users “with on-chain transactions” during the last month. These are users who carried out a transaction through a wallet.

