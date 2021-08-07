Ethereum based NFTs Axie Infinity, NFT Bots, Mirror Making Considerable Impact on Blockchain Space: Report

If any further proof was needed that blockchain technology is now mainstream, the fact that MasterCard has 89 blockchain patents with another 285 applications pending should be more than enough. If you're a blockchain fan and would like to start working with this cutting-edge technology, then you'll be happy to hear that The Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle can get you started in no time. Best of all, you can train at your own pace without taking time away from your current career or going into debt.