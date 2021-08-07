Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hornets Waive Caleb Martin

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 7, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived forward Caleb Martin. In his second season with the Hornets, Martin averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.4 minutes per game, appearing in 53 games. Over his two seasons with Charlotte from 2019-21, Martin posted averages of 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.0 minutes per game in 71 career games.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Kupchak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2019 Nba Draft#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers' roster looks much different than it did two weeks ago. And there could be more changes to come before the start of the 2021-22 season in October. The biggest move made by the Lakers so far this offseason was the acquisition of point guard Russell Westbrook, who will form a big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Los Angeles had to send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Washington Wizards in exchange.
NBAcarolinablitz.com

Hornets Trade for Kai Jones

Hornets’ GM Mitch Kupchak wasn’t done when he got what many called the steal of the night – drafting James Bouknight with the 11th pick. Less than 10 picks later, Kupchak brokered a deal with the NY Knicks to acquire their 19th pick for a future 1st round pick. The Hornets used the trade to select Texas big-man Kai Jones.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Summer League: Cade Cunningham has a mixed debut; Jalen Green and Scottie Barnes shine

A few minutes into Sunday night's matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder at Las Vegas Summer League, Cade Cunningham took a pass in the corner and knocked down an open 3-pointer. A few possessions later, he pulled up and hit another triple off the dribble. With that, the latest No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft was off and running.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency 2021: 10 players still in limbo, including Dennis Schroder, Lauri Markkanen and Josh Hart

Some people will tell you that NBA free agency is over. I will tell you that free agency is over if you're a casual. If you really care about the NBA, you might be too busy binge-watching summer league to keep track of the players who are still unsigned a full week in. Here are 10 names that are still on the board, starting with the guy who appears to have lost the big game of point guard musical chairs.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons waive Deadrin Senat

The Deadrin Senat era in Atlanta is officially over. Senat’s Falcons career will go down as both underwhelming and intriguing. He flashed a lot of promise as a rookie, appearing in 15 games and starting in two. However, he was only active for seven games over the next two seasons, recording four combined tackles, and most of his absences were not injury related. For whatever reason, he wasn’t impressing coaches enough to even make the 53-man roster more often than not, so it’s not surprising that he has been released now that the Falcons have a new regime in place. Perhaps Senat catches on with another team, but this could be the end to a very short NFL career for the 2018 third-round selection.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets Want To Pair LaMelo Ball And Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen was once viewed as a rising young star in this league. During the 2018-19 season, Lauri Markkanen averaged a solid 18.7 PPG and 9.0 RPG, all while shooting 36.1% from beyond the ark. However, Markkanen was inconsistent during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season, and it has been rumored that the Chicago Bulls might be willing to let him leave in a sign and trade.
NBAaseaofblue.com

Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and Keldon Johnson are now gold medalists

Former Kentucky Wildcats Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and Keldon Johnson are now Olympic gold medalists after helping Team USA Basketball score an 87-82 win over France on Friday in the gold medal game. Adebayo finished with six points, six rebounds, four assists and a game-high three blocks. Booker, who had...
NBANBA

Hornets Drop NBA Summer League Opener to Trail Blazers

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Coach Dutch Gaitley Postgame | James Bouknight Postgame | LiAngelo Ball Postgame. Back in Las Vegas for their first NBA Summer League appearance in over two years, the Charlotte Hornets saw plenty of promising flashes from their young players, despite falling to the Portland Trail Blazers, 93-86, on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Cox Pavilion.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans, Hornets pursuing Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is a restricted free agent on the Chicago Bulls. The organization is now willing to trade the power forward, however, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley is demanding a first-round pick in return. Two days ago, Markkanen told the media that he has no plans to re-sign with Chicago. According to sources, the New Orleans Pelicans hold a trade exception amount of $17 million. One week ago, Lonzo Ball was traded to the Bulls via a sign-and-trade agreement. He was signed to a four-year, $85 million deal with the organization. In return, the Pelicans received Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash considerations. The deal was finalized ten hours ago.
NBAtheScore

Raptors waive Baynes

The Toronto Raptors waived veteran big man Aron Baynes, the team announced Wednesday. His $7.35-million salary for 2021-22 was set to become fully guaranteed at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday if Baynes remained on the roster. The move puts Toronto $9.3 million below the tax with four open roster spots...
NBARealGM

Lakers Waive Alfonzo McKinnie

The Los Angeles Lakers will waive Alfonzo McKinnie who will become a free agent. McKinnie averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.6 minutes over 39 games with the Lakers last season. McKinnie shot 41 percent on three-pointers on 39 attempts.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off an 0-9 season, the Lorenzo Hornets enter 2021 with a new head coach as Carlos Cantu comes in from Big Spring. Coach Cantu knows he needs to turn things around as the Hornets last win came in 2019. Since then, they’ve lost 13 games in a row.
NBAInsideHoops

Grizzlies waive Jontay Porter

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the team waived forward/center Jontay Porter. Porter (6-10, 236) appeared in 11 games as a reserve for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.9 minutes. Author: Inside Hoops. InsideHoops.com has been a world leader in NBA basketball coverage for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy