John Oliver blasted Andrew Cuomo on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight.” The host criticized the embattled New York governor’s response to the sexual harassment allegations against him, which were detailed in a report from the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo denies the allegations. Specifically, Oliver couldn’t believe the weird video Cuomo released where he said he kisses everybody, so he can’t be a sexual harasser. “I do hug people, men and women,” Cuomo says in the video. “Okay, but that’s not what this is about,” Oliver responded on Sunday. It’s about allegations that Cuomo kisses women on...