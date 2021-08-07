New Global Screen Fund Could 'Change Appetite' for U.K. Co-Productions, According to Locarno Panel

At this year’s edition of Locarno’s Alliance 4 Development, both the future of the selected nine projects, and the co-production market as a whole, will be on the table. The Locarno Film Festival program, which facilitates international co-production for projects from France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, skipped a year due to COVID-19, but is back stronger than ever. “We received more than 70 submissions from the four countries,” says program manager Francesca Palleschi. “That testifies to the eagerness to go back to co-development forums, not only to find partners, but also to get together and exchange experiences and best practices.” There is no...