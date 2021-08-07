Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Global Screen Fund Could 'Change Appetite' for U.K. Co-Productions, According to Locarno Panel

By Will Thorne
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a challenging year-and-a-half for co-productions between Switzerland the U.K., but there appears to be cause for optimism. Directors of media funds from both countries, as well as a pair of producers, gathered at a Locarno Film Festival panel to discuss co-financing and co-production opportunities between the two countries, and to try and entice the room to share in that positive outlook.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Co Production#New Global Screen Fund#U K Co Productions#Locarno Panel#Maddi Barber Board#Hbo Europe#Creative Europe#Eu#Q A#Poisson Rouge#Covid#Italian#Ukgsf#The Global Screen Fund#Non English#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Sunset Studios Eyes $1B U.K. Film and TV Production Facility

The venture, backed by investment firm Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties, is expanding outside the U.S. with the hub near London. Sunset Studios, backed by investment firm Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties, said Monday it plans to spend nearly $1 billion to create a new center for film, TV and digital production in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire in England.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

New York Asian Film Festival Goes Hybrid to Accommodate a Global Audience

After going fully virtual in 2020, the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) returns with a hybrid lineup of screenings Aug. 6-22. The festival will open Aug. 6 with Ryoo Seung-wan’s South Korean action-drama “Escape From Mogadishu,” which depicts the perilous escape attempt by Korean embassy workers stranded during the onset of the civil war in Somalia. Samuel Jamier, executive director of NYAFF, calls it one of the biggest Korean releases of the year and says the film will open in theaters simultaneously with its in-person international premiere at Film at Lincoln Center. “‘Escape From Mogadishu’ shows the expansion of Korea and where...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

Locarno’s Alliance 4 Development Program Looks to Co-Production’s Future Post-COVID

At this year’s edition of Locarno’s Alliance 4 Development, both the future of the selected nine projects, and the co-production market as a whole, will be on the table. The Locarno Film Festival program, which facilitates international co-production for projects from France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, skipped a year due to COVID-19, but is back stronger than ever. “We received more than 70 submissions from the four countries,” says program manager Francesca Palleschi. “That testifies to the eagerness to go back to co-development forums, not only to find partners, but also to get together and exchange experiences and best practices.” There is no...
Agriculturebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Animal Genetic Products Market Survey, Comprehensive Insights And Massive Growth | Genus Plc (U.K.), Topigs (Netherlands), Envigo (U.S.)

Market.US published a new study report which offers a brief analysis related to Global Animal Genetic Products Market 2021 dynamics, market share, and much more. It exemplify interpretative Animal Genetic Products market trends too. The instantly changing Animal Genetic Products market scenario and initial as well as innovative evaluation on the Animal Genetic Products market is covered in this report. It studies the entire market along with an exhaustive study on revenue growth and advisability. Additionally, it delivers major industry vendors alongside their deliberate environment.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Kantar data indicates an increasing appetite for 5G smartphones globally

New numbers from Kantar are showing a growing number of consumers are interested in buying 5G smartphones within six months. The data were drawn from a survey of offline stores and online shoppers across several countries with an appreciable 5G infrastructure. More than two-thirds of the persons surveyed overall were planning to buy a 5G smartphone.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

New Locarno Chief Adds Genre Twist to Arthouse Mix

The Locarno Film Festival, long known as a safe haven for indie cinema, is taking a turn into genre territory while remaining true to. “People know what the mission is for Locarno,” says the fest’s new artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, referring to the prestige of the event — the 74th edition runs Aug. 4-14 — that is known worldwide as a festival of discovery.
EnvironmentNewswise

The Waste Product Which Could Help Mitigate Climate Change

Newswise — A product made from urban, agriculture and forestry waste has the added benefit of reducing the carbon footprint of modern farming, an international review involving UNSW has found. Visiting Professor in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at UNSW Science, Stephen Joseph, says the study published in...
ComicsPosted by
Variety

Latin American Animation Powerhouse Ánima Launches Adult-YA Division, Unveils ‘El Santos’ Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Latin American animation studio Ánima has launched a dedicated adult-young adult division and announced that later this year it will begin production on “El Santos,” a serialized version of the company’s 2012 comic book-inspired feature “El Santos vs la Tetona Mendoza.” The star-studded, landmark film established Ánima as not only a regional powerhouse of Mexican animation, but a leading creator of cartoon content internationally, and was the company’s first production to screen at France’s prestigious Annecy Animation Festival. 2022 will mark Ánima’s 20th anniversary. After nearly two decades of producing content almost exclusively for the kids and family market, Ánima co-founders...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Nadav Lapid’s Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘Ahed’s Knee’ Acquired by Kino Lorber for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Nadav Lapid’s thought-provoking film “Ahed’s Knee,” which just world premiered at Cannes and won the jury prize, has been acquired by Kino Lorber for North American distribution. “Ahed’s Knee” will have its North American premiere in the Special Presentations section at Toronto. The film, produced by Judith Lou Levy, nabbed the jury nod at Cannes ex aequo with “Memoria” and marks Lapid’s follow up to his Berlin Golden Bear winning movie “Synonyms” which Kino Lorber also handled. The New York-based distribution banner had previously worked with Lapid on “The Kindergarten Teacher,” which played at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2014. Represented in international...

Comments / 0

Community Policy