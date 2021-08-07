‘Superstar: Whitney Houston’ premieres August 11 on ABC50

Whitney Houston is simply “The Voice”. After the release of her self-titled debut in 1985, the singer went on to become one of the best selling musical artists of all time. Whitney’s the powerhouse voice behind some of the 80s most eternal bops (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know?”) and ballads (“Greatest Love of All”). Her incomparable artistry has earned her record-breaking accolades, which include 22 AMAs, 16 Billboard Music Awards and eight Grammys. Whitney was the first Black woman to become a staple of MTV’s broadcast rotation; and her mainstream success opened doors for other Black women artists in pop music, through the late 80s and beyond. Without question, Whitney’s musical legacy is one of the 20th — and 21st — century’s most influential. Her music defined the 80s and 90s. And so did her style: a medley of the decades’ best-of-the-best fashion trends, which took in leather jackets, shouldered blazers and sequins galore. Here, in honour of the late singer’s birthday, we take a look back at some of Whitney’s most iconic outfits.