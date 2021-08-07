‘Superstar: Whitney Houston’ premieres August 11 on ABC50
The new one-hour series “Superstar” will be available for viewers to enjoy every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on ABC50 starting August 11. The show features rare footage and intimate details about the mavericks who shaped American culture including Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams and more. The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame. The stunning one-hour premiere will profile music legend Whitney Houston and feature never-before-seen private video showcasing Houston – a Black woman who broke barriers to become a modern pop icon – in a new light. “Superstar: Whitney Houston” airs Wednesday, August 11 at 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. on ABC.www.informnny.com
