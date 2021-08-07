Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ardelyx, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important September 28 Deadline In Securities Class Action - ARDX

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) - Get Report between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important September 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ardelyx securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Ardelyx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2134.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 28, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and misleading statements regarding Ardelyx's lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease ("CKD") on dialysis and the likelihood that it would be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew (or had reason to know) that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely (if not certain) that the FDA would not approve the drug. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Ardelyx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2134.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210807005003/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Class Action#Class Actions#Ardx#Ardelyx Inc#Ardx#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese#Super Lawyers#Ckd#The New Drug Application#Linkedin#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 13, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZY DEADLINE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Zymergen Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until October 4, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Zymergen class action lawsuit. The Zymergen class action lawsuit charges Zymergen, certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of Zymergen's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Zymergen class action lawsuit ( Shankar v. Zymergen Inc., No. 21-cv-06028) was commenced on August 4, 2021 and is pending in the Northern District of California.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ACRX

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACRX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-04353, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AcelRx securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

SVB Financial Group Announces Proposed Offering Of Common Stock

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB), announced today that it intends to offer 2,227,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten registered public offering. SVB also intends to grant the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 334,000 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments. SVB intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including supporting capital ratios at SVB and its subsidiary bank, Silicon Valley Bank.
Marketsmartechseries.com

ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain selling stockholders of ZoomInfo, including investment funds affiliated with TA Associates (“TA”), The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) and 22C Capital LLC (“22C Capital”) and an entity affiliated with ZoomInfo’s co-founders (together with TA, Carlyle and 22C Capital, the “Selling Stockholders”), of 20,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock pursuant to ZoomInfo’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at the public offering price of $63.00 per share. Additionally, the Selling Stockholders granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by ZoomInfo. The last reported sale price of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock on August 6, 2021 was $64.54 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VIQ Solutions Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Shares In The United States And Canada And Update Timing Of Nasdaq Listing

VIQ Solutions Inc. (" VIQ" or the " Company") (TSX:VQS and OTCQX:VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced the launch of a proposed public offering (the " Offering") of common shares (" Common Shares") in the United States and Canada for an amount to be determined in the market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or "the Company") (AXSM) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. ("Select Interior" or the "Company") (SIC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. ("Sun Capital"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash for each share of Select Interior common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $411 million.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Abri SPAC I, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering On NASDAQ

Abri SPAC I, Inc. ("Abri") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "ASPAU" beginning on August 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "ASPA" and "ASPAW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on August 12, 2021.
MarketsFortune

SEC ‘crypto mom’ Hester Peirce criticizes agency’s $10 million Poloniex fine

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. One of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest advocates inside the Securities and Exchange Commission has offered her thoughts on the regulatory agency’s latest action against a crypto player—criticizing the SEC for taking an “enforce, don’t-figure-out-how-to-reasonably-regulate approach” against companies in the crypto space.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RLX TECHNOLOGY 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. - RLX

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until August 9, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), if they purchased the Company's American Depository Shares ("ADS") between January 22, 2021 and June 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or issued in connection with its January 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report ("FTA") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Generac Holdings Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - GNRC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Generac may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Generac...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before September 13, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) securities from October 7, 2020 through July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rekor investors have until August 30, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) from April 20, 2021 through August 4, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

Comments / 0

Community Policy