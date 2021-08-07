Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

SOL Global Investments Settles Litigation With 1235 Fund LP

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SOL Global Investments Corp. (" SOL Global" or the " Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that the litigation relating to a senior, secured non-convertible debenture issued and sold to 1235 Fund LP (" 1235") in the principal amount of CAD$50 million and bearing interest at 6.0% per annum (the " Debenture") has been settled. As previously disclosed, SOL Global had commenced legal proceedings in New York against 1235 and another entity, and 1235 had commenced legal proceedings against SOL Global and others in Ontario. Both legal proceedings concerned the interpretation of the Debenture and related agreements and the rights of the parties under these agreements.

Pursuant to the settlement, a subsidiary of SOL Global will acquire all of 1235's rights under the Debenture for CAD $120 million (which is CAD $68.5 million above the Debenture's principal and accrued interest), which will be paid on September 7, 2021. To partially fund the acquisition, the subsidiary will receive an equity investment from SOL Global which has entered into a loan agreement with an arm's length private lender for a secured loan in the principal amount of CAD$50 million (the " Loan"). The Loan will have a term of 12 months and will bear interest at the rate of 9% per annum. The Loan will be secured by a general security agreement.

"SOL Global is pleased that the litigation is at an end," said SOL Global CEO, Andy DeFrancesco. "Although SOL Global's subsidiary has sufficient holdings to fully fund the acquisition, we decided to take on a small loan rather than fund the acquisition solely from a sell down of our portfolio, as we see significant upside in our core holdings."

"1235 can confirm that the litigation with SOL Global concerning the Debenture has been settled on a mutually acceptable basis," said the Director of the General Partner of 1235.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.:

SOL Global is a diversified investment and private equity holding company engaged in the small and mid-cap sectors. The Company's investment partnerships range from minority positions to large strategic holdings with active advisory mandates. The Company's six primary business segments include Retail (QSR & Hospitality), Agriculture including Cannabis, Technology (with a focus on Clean-Tech and EVs), Esports and Gaming, Cryptocurrency, and New Age Wellness.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, without limitation, the acquisition of 1235's rights under the Debenture by a subsidiary of SOL, the Loan financing and the use of proceeds of the Loan to partially fund the acquisition of 1235's rights under the Debenture.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including the inability or failure of the Company to complete the Loan financing, changes in national or regional economic, legal, regulatory and competitive conditions and a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210807005005/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ontario, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Cad#Debenture#Loan#Sol Global Ceo#Company#Retail#Qsr Hospitality#Cannabis Technology#Evs Rrb#New Age Wellness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
Related
Galveston, TXPosted by
Reuters

Four firms guide Brookfield unit's $5.1 bln American National buy

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Sidley Austin are among a quartet of law firms that are directing a Brookfield Asset Management unit’s plans to purchase Galveston, Texas-based insurance company American National Group Inc for roughly $5.1 billion in cash. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Health Logic Interactive Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent With US Medical Device Company to Sell Wholly Owned Operating Subsidiary

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H) (OTCPK: CHYPF) is pleased to announce it has signed, on August 1, 2021, a non-binding letter of intent to sell its wholly owned operating subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc. ("My Health Logic") to Marizyme, Inc. ("Marizyme"), a Nevada medical device company publicly traded on the OTCQB (the "Transaction").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Uniserve Announces Director Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") wishes to announce that Gordon Nelson has stepped down as Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Nelson for his service. The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Omsen has agreed to...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommend 48North Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Arrangement Resolution

Shareholders are reminded to submit proxies to vote on the Arrangement Resolution prior to the 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, August 13, 2021, proxy vote deadline. TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH), is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") has recommended that 48North shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution in connection with its announced transaction pursuant to which HEXO Corp. ("HEXO") will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").
BusinessSupermarket News

Boxed.com lands new credit financing

Online bulk-products retailer Boxed.com has secured new financing amid a pending effort to become a public company. Partner Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. said New York-based Boxed has entered into a $45 million secured credit facility provided by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. The credit facility is scheduled to mature on Aug. 4, 2025.
MarketsValueWalk

Global Sustainable Investment Review: The US Leading in Asset Growth

Sustainable investing is frequently in media headlines, investors across the spectrum are investing in ESG products and policy makers and regulators taking notice. The trend is clear – the utilization of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria in the investment process continues to shape global capital markets, with the bulk of ESG assets now found in the United States.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for July 2021. TSX welcomed 19 new issuers in July 2021, compared with 25 in the previous month and 10 in July 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two clean technology companies, two consumer products & services companies, two life sciences companies, one financial services company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in July 2021 decreased 51% compared to the previous month, and decreased 38% compared to July 2020. The total number of financings in July 2021 was 46, compared with 58 the previous month and 34 in July 2020.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Hines raises $625M for new CRE investment fund

Houston-based real estate investment firm Hines has raised $625 million for a new CRE investment fund, with no signs of slowing. Hines U.S. Property Partners fund is projected to hit $1 billion by the end of September, Bloomberg News reported, with a goal of adding a further $1 billion annually.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Terrace Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Terrace Energy Corp. (TSXV: TZR) (the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's press releases on July 7 and July 12, it is proceeding with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every ten pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued as any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP number will be 88103M201 and the new ISIN number will be CA88103M2013. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.
Real Estaterew-online.com

Blackstone to acquire WPT industrial REIT for $3.1B

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT) announced it will acquire WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust for $3.1 billion. WPT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties across the US. It indirectly owns or manages a portfolio of properties across 19 U.S. states consisting of approximately 37.5 million square feet of GLA and 109 properties.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LevelJump Corporate Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update as part of its communication with existing shareholders and the broader markets.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gladstone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GLEEU) ("Gladstone" or the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Falcon Upgrades Its U.S. Listing to the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its common shares have been upgraded to trade on OTCQB Venture Market (the 'OTCQB'), operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company's U.S shares will commence trading at today's open August 10, 2021- under its current U.S. symbol 'FGLDF'.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Choom Announces Mid-Year Operational Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (" Choom" or the " Company") (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), a fast-expanding Canadian retail cannabis Company, is pleased to provide a 2021 operational update. Ottawa location pre-construction planning underway. Vancouver, Dunsmuir Street acquisition finalized. "As we move through the summer months, the strengthening of the business continues,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy