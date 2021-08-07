'The Suicide Squad' Set to Top Subdued Weekend Box Office With $25 Million

Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad” is poised to come out on top of the subdued domestic box office this weekend, with an estimated three-day gross of $25.65 million. Though the R-rated superhero film is now expected to fall short of previous industry predictions that it would gross over $30 million in its first weekend, “The Suicide Squad” is still set to top the box office by a margin of $10 million. As the delta variant causes COVID-19 concerns to rise in the U.S., it’s possible that moviegoers are opting to stay inside this weekend and enjoy the James Gunn-directed film from the comfort of their homes on HBO Max, where it is also available to stream.