Ocean City, MD - When the 48th annual White Marlin Open ended their 5-day event on Friday night, August 6th, there were many big claims on the world record fishing tournament purse of $9.2 million dollars. Out of the 444 registered boats, one boat proved the class of the tournament. The “Seven” out of Jupiter, Florida netted the top blue marlin (worth $1,100,000) and the top tuna, (good for $1,220,000) with a total winnings of just under $2,400,000. In addition to their final achievements, it needs to be added that, until the final hour of the event, they also held the 3rd place white marlin.