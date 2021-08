Duvall was acquired by Atlanta from Miami on Friday in exchange for catcher Alex Jackson, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Duvall is the second outfield piece offloaded by the Marlins this week, as Starling Marte was shipped to the A's on Wednesday. Duvall spent the past couple years in Atlanta before being cut loose during the offseason and signing with Miami. The 32-year-old has a .229/.277/.478 slash line with 22 home runs, 68 RBI, 41 runs and five stolen bases in 91 games this year and will attempt to help fill the gaping hole left in Atlanta's outfield by the absence of Ronald Acuna, who suffered a torn ACL on July 10.