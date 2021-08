If Tom Hackimer gets the call to the Mets it will complete the cycle of playing in Queens in high school, college, and the majors. He grew up on the Nassau County side of Floral Park and “could walk out my front door and throw a ball to Queens.” He was even drafted in the 15th round in 2015 by the Mets but was unable to come to an agreement, so he returned to St. John’s for his senior year.