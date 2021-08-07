Shanghai Dragons pick up first win of Countdown Cup qualifiers

It all comes down to this. The London Spitfire Countdown Cup dance begins. The last chance to secure that ever-elusive first victory. It has certainly been a rocky road for the pilots this season. Coming in from their storied run with British Hurricane, expectations among fans was reasonably high. Yet an avalanche of disappointment has crushed these hopes, with fans clinging to life among the debris. A few times throughout the season there have been glimpses of the glory fans desire. Morcels to keep them going, now however the final bells will ring. The lads have just four games to change the trajectory of their season. Four chances to ensure their Countdown Cup run is one of legend. Will they take flight, or crash land… It’s all in their hands now. First off they face some ice-cold Canadians and some fiery Texans.
Comments / 0