Shanghai Dragons pick up first win of Countdown Cup qualifiers

Birmingham Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Countdown Cup qualifiers continued in the Eastern Region of the Overwatch League on Saturday with the Philadelphia Fusion, Shanghai Dragons and Chengdu Hunters picking up wins. The Dragons (11-4, 19 points) picked up their first win of the Countdown Cup with a 3-2 series win against the East's second-ranked...

State
Florida State
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Seoul Dynasty Edition: Countdown Cup Hero Bans

The Hero Bans could definitely be worse for the Seoul Dynasty. This could be in part that the Overwatch League is split into two regions of APAC and NA. There are more NA teams and therefore more NA matches. When the hero playtime is looked at, if all of the NA teams are on the same meta, that is what will be hit the most. Overlapping heroes such as Ashe of course would have a very high playtime as both regions would be using her. Therefore even though Ball was rampant in APAC, with NA not touching Ball in their regular matchings of the Summer Showdown it was less impacted in the overall hero time used. Here is how the Countdown Cup hero bans might impact the performance of the Seoul Dynasty in their next four matches.
Atlanta, GABleacher Report

Overwatch League 2021 Week 17: Atlanta Reign's Top Plays, Prize Money

It's been a weird week for the Overwatch League, as consequences of California's Activision-Blizzard lawsuit trickle down. But, while production adjusts to lost sponsorships and players remove their Coca-Cola labels, one team is unfazed and keeping its blinders on. Executives deal with brand partnerships, the Atlanta Reign deal with enemies....
SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

London Spitfire and the Countdown Cup Round 1

It all comes down to this. The London Spitfire Countdown Cup dance begins. The last chance to secure that ever-elusive first victory. It has certainly been a rocky road for the pilots this season. Coming in from their storied run with British Hurricane, expectations among fans was reasonably high. Yet an avalanche of disappointment has crushed these hopes, with fans clinging to life among the debris. A few times throughout the season there have been glimpses of the glory fans desire. Morcels to keep them going, now however the final bells will ring. The lads have just four games to change the trajectory of their season. Four chances to ensure their Countdown Cup run is one of legend. Will they take flight, or crash land… It’s all in their hands now. First off they face some ice-cold Canadians and some fiery Texans.
Video Gamesesports.net

OWL Countdown Cup Preview – Expectations and Match Predictions

The Overwatch League’s 2021 season has been running a bit differently this time around. The Season’s new tournament format has made a big change from last year’s events. However, it has proven to be a pretty big success, with jumps in viewing numbers for the matches compared with last season. The last of the game’s tournaments before the grand finals is about to get underway. The first week of the OWL Countdown Cup is going to start off this weekend. This is what’s happening, and what you can expect over the tournament.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Fuel bounce back, defeat Shock at Countdown Cup qualifiers

The Countdown Cup qualifiers continued in the Western Region on Saturday, with the Boston Uprising, Atlanta Reign and Dallas Fuel picking up wins. The Fuel (10-4, 15 points) took down the San Francisco Shock (9-4, 9 points) in a hard-fought 3-2 series win. Neither team looked particularly sure of what compositions to run, so this matchup was less a battle of wits than a battle of raw talent. Both teams' talent-stacked rosters were tested in this series, with the Fuel coming out on top after losing a close series on Friday.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Overwatch League opens poll for Countdown Cup viewer reward skin

The Countdown Cup is well underway in the Overwatch League, meaning the 2021 OWL Playoffs are just around the corner. Once more, the OWL is rewarding players who tune in for the matches of the Countdown Cup in the form of a fan-voted Epic skin to commemorate the last tournament of the 2021 season before Playoffs.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

MSI Dragon Cup Winning Team Speaks

The MSI Dragon Cup took place this month, with numerous teams fighting for the grand prize, one team emerged victorious. With over $18 thousand in prizes up for grabs including gaming laptops and monitors, the MSI Dragon Cup was an exciting tournament that anyone with a team could enter. Taking place in a series of 5V5 matches, the events were streamed by MSI on their Twitch channel where thousands of people tuned in to watch the battle unfold.
Combat SportsBirmingham Star

Reign stave off upset bid by Mayhem in Countdown Cup

The Countdown Cup continued on Saturday with upsets and close calls as the Dallas Fuel, Atlanta Reign and Toronto Defiant picked up wins. The Atlanta Reign (10-5, 11 points) survived an upset bid from struggling Florida Mayhem (4-9, 5 points) in a sloppy, 3-2 slugfest. The Mayhem came into thisseries in a serious slump, needing wins to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Soccerreviewjournal.com

US builds momentum for World Cup qualifying by winning Gold Cup

The U.S. men’s national team will never forget the sting of defeat from its 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10, 2017, that kept the Americans from qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Still, that feeling felt a lot further away Sunday night. The Americans are heading into...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild first-round pick Marco Rossi to play in Olympic qualifiers following COVID-19 battle

Last year was tough for many prospects, but perhaps none quite as much as Marco Rossi. Dealing with complications from COVID-19, Rossi was not only held off the ice but told he couldn’t even train, allowed on only short walks. His account of the situation is absolutely harrowing, as he told Michael Russo of The Athletic that “every time before I went to sleep, I was so scared that I won’t wake up anymore.” For a 19-year-old kid who was selected ninth overall and could have potentially made the jump immediately to the NHL, it was devastating.
Video GamesBirmingham Star

Reign top Fuel, remain perfect in OWL Countdown Cup qualifying

The first-place Atlanta Reign improved to 4-0 in Countdown Cup qualifying after defeating the Dallas Fuel 3-1 on Sunday in Overwatch League West action. The Fuel fell to 2-2, leaving them in third place. In the other West matches Sunday, the Florida Mayhem (1-1) registered a 3-1 win over the...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 11.16 Top Lane Tier List

League of Legends Patch 11.16 is almost among us, and many top laners sit upon the list of changes. With changes to champions such as Fiora and Tahm Kench, players can expect to see a mix up in who dominates top lane in Patch 11.16. With all the changes coming...

