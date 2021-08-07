Shanghai Dragons pick up first win of Countdown Cup qualifiers

The Hero Bans could definitely be worse for the Seoul Dynasty. This could be in part that the Overwatch League is split into two regions of APAC and NA. There are more NA teams and therefore more NA matches. When the hero playtime is looked at, if all of the NA teams are on the same meta, that is what will be hit the most. Overlapping heroes such as Ashe of course would have a very high playtime as both regions would be using her. Therefore even though Ball was rampant in APAC, with NA not touching Ball in their regular matchings of the Summer Showdown it was less impacted in the overall hero time used. Here is how the Countdown Cup hero bans might impact the performance of the Seoul Dynasty in their next four matches.