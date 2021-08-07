The McDonald's Diner Concept You Forgot Happened In The 90's
Anyone who's lived, well, just about anywhere in the United States probably remembers going to McDonald's during their childhood. One guy in Denver may remember playing Super Mario with his older brother on one of those Nintendo GameCube kiosks with the controllers that always seemed to be inappropriately moist. One woman in Philadelphia may remember hiding in that PlayPlace super-structure from her friends, crawling through those fabric-belt tunnels and that one room with the giant red exercise balls that used to give them the most wonderful of concussions. And somewhere, in the back of some dusty wooden entertainment center in someone's basement are a few well-worn VHS copies of "The Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald." Everyone has memories of McDonald's: the good ones, the bad ones, and the slightly awkward ones.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0