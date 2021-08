Due to climbing covid cases, there are several Greek islands that are being watched in case new restrictions are necessary. Here is what you should know. Millions of tourists have already descended on the nation of Greece. Many of these tourists head straight for popular islands like Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Zakynthos and others. These vacations are, for many, a once-in-a-lifetime experience due to the cost in summer. With last year a summer lost for many, people from many nations have tried to make up this year. But, some new restrictions could be coming.