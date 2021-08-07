Cancel
Comics

My Hero Academia Todoroki Gets an Upgrade with Good Smile

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes are one My Hero Academia as we get closer to yet another full theatrical movie release. My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission will mark the third film in the anime's history. Not much is know about the upcoming movie, but we are getting a closer look at some of the character costumes with Good Smile Company. Good Smile has revealed their newest selection of Nendoroid figures from the anime, each with their brand new and original stealth suit. We have already seen Deku and Bakugo in theirs, giving them a new sleek black suit to help them on their next quest.

#Fire And Ice#My Hero Academia#World Heroes#Good Smile Company
Community Policy