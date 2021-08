Mariners at Yankees—MLB pick is Seattle Mariners +176. Starting for Seattle is Chris Flexen. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past nine starts. Andrew Heaney throws for the Yankees. Heaney in his first start with his traded team allowed four earned runs with four homers in four innings. Past seven starts the lefty allowed 28 earned runs in 35 innings of work. Past ten games New York batting .207 against righthanders. In that period Mariners hitting better and their bullpen a WHIP of 1.19. Play Seattle +176.