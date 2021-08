Leicester City is desperately looking for bargainable alternatives which could solve their right-winger crisis as the transfer window would close after August. Many names have been thought of to match the description of exactly what the Foxes are looking out for. Unfortunately, a lot of those names have not retained their initial interest. Domenico Berardi, Daniel James, Matheus Pereira, and Noni Madueke were all considered for shouldering the right-winger responsibility.