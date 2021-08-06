Cancel
Cameron, TX

Silver Taps Notification

By James Mitcham '51
March 21, 1930 ~ July 19, 2021 (age 91) James Cooper Mitcham passed away July 19, 2021. He was born in Buckholts, Texas to Marvin and Bessie Mitcham. After graduating from Yoe High School in Cameron, Texas, Jim attended Texas A&M University earning a BBA degree in 1952. He was then commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean Conflict and was awarded a number of medals for his service before his honorable discharge.

