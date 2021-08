Gary Cahill has confirmed his departure from Crystal Palace after two years and 47 appearances for the club, having joined as a free agent from Chelsea in 2019. 35-year-old Cahill was out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of June and was included on the club’s official released list submitted to the Premier League. But with a new contract on the table, his future was still up in the air until his decision now that he will be leaving.